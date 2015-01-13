Ebola Update Show January,13 2015
January 13, 2015 04:27 PM
Voice of America has expanded its coverage in West Africa, with a focus on news and information related to the current outbreak of Ebola in the region. On Monday, Nov. 24, 2014, VOA began broadcasting a new 10-minute Ebola Update, which includes important information such as the latest news, interviews, health advice, and practical tips for listeners.