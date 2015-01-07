Ebola Update Show January,7 2015

January 7, 2015 03:59 PM
On today's show: The current Ebola outbreak has been called the worst in history. it is in its second year and one of the main challenges is finding an effective vaccine. In our next story, VOA's carol pearson reports that scientists around the world are working to develop a vaccine against the virus. which has infected more than 20,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 8,000.

