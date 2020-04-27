Economic Toll of the Pandemic: Source of More Tensions Among US Politicians
April 27, 2020 05:48 AM
A few states have cautiously eased restrictions, opening retails stores and hair salons. More states will reopen their businesses in the coming weeks. Many state officials are feeling the strain the pandemic’s lockdown has placed on their economies and are looking to the federal government for funds in another stimulus package. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.