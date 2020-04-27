COVID-19 Pandemic

Economic Toll of the Pandemic: Source of More Tensions Among US Politicians

April 27, 2020 05:48 AM
A few states have cautiously eased restrictions, opening retails stores and hair salons. More states will reopen their businesses in the coming weeks. Many state officials are feeling the strain the pandemic’s lockdown has placed on their economies and are looking to the federal government for funds in another stimulus package. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
Elizabeth Lee
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 06:12
Four-Legged Furry Stress Relievers
Four-Legged Furry Stress Relievers
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 05:56
Pandemic Has Businesses Weighing Cost vs. Environmentally-friendly Material
Pandemic Has Businesses Weighing Cost vs. Environmentally-friendly Material
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 12:27
Explainer: 'Contact Tracing' Tracks COVID-19 With Help of a Smartphone
'Contact Tracing' Tracks COVID-19 With Help of a Smartphone
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 01:22
Athletes Run Marathons Despite Quarantine – Only Now They Do It Online
Athletes Run Marathons Despite Quarantine – Only Now They Do It Online
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 01:08
Many Muslims Called to Medical Profession in Michigan
Many Muslims Called to Medical Profession in Michigan