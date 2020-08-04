As Economy Implodes, Lebanese Struggle to Put Food on the Table

Lebanon, for years was seen as a model of both economic progress and resilience in the Middle East, but mismanagement and corruption have led to prolonged protests and economic collapse. Now, the Lebanese currency has lost most of its value and an estimated 70 percent of its people need aid. The Lebanese are struggling to make ends meet as their salaries become worthless, and the banks are enforcing capital controls — making it hard for people to withdraw their savings. From Lebanon for VOA, Anchal Vohra has this report.

Camera: Tilo Gummel

Producer: Rod James