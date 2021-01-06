Education in a Pandemic

January 06, 2021 03:05 PM
360p | 95 MB
480p | 135 MB
540p | 163 MB
720p | 295 MB
1080p | 579 MB
Original | 674 MB
Embed
Download Audio
Download Transcript
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

From kindergarten to graduate school, education for an estimated 1.6 billion students has been disrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines how students, teachers, and staff have adapted to keep up and keep safe with Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities, and John Katzman, co-founder of The Princeton Review. Airdate: January 6, 2021.

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
Latest Episodes
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 04:29 PM
2020 A Year In Review
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-2020 A Year in Review
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 04:07 PM
The COVID Vaccine
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-The COVID Vaccine
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 06:05 PM
Biden Preparing to Lead
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Biden Preparing to Lead
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 05:15 PM
Surges & Vaccines
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Surges & Vaccines
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:40 PM
Education in a Pandemic
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Education in a Pandemic