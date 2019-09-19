Efforts Underway in Kenya to Preserve Indigenous Dialects in Danger of Disappearing
In Africa, hundreds of indigenous languages are on the verge of extinction, according to the U.N. culture organization UNESCO. That includes at least thirteen languages in Kenya. This week, Kenyan civic society groups met in Nairobi to discuss a proposed bill that if passed into law would help preserve and safeguard these disappearing dialects. Rael Ombuor reports.