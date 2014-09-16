USA

Efforts Underway to Reduce Confrontations Between Police, African American Youth

September 16, 2014 09:09 PM
2446332_1551162300 video player.
The shooting of an unarmed black teenager by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, on August 9 touched off days of unrest and racial tension in the Saint Louis suburb. The incident also highlighted the problem of racial animosity between police and Ferguson's African American community. Now some African-Americans parents and social workers are talking to young people about how to act when stopped by police. VOA's Chris Simkins has more.

