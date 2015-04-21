Egypt Amnesty International Q&A Piachaud Yackee
April 21, 2015 10:58 AM
Listen
Egypt Amnesty International Q&A Piachaud Yackee 1854206
Egypt Amnesty International Q&A Piachaud Yackee 1854206 audio player.
Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with the killing of protesters in 2012. Amnesty International, today, was quick to respond to the sentencing of Mr. Morsi...calling it a sham trial. Nicholas Piachaud, the Egypt researcher at Amnesty's London offices, spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee.