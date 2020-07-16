Middle East

Egyptians Demand Justice for Victims of Sexual Assault

July 16, 2020 04:27 PM
Social media in Egypt is exploding with voices echoing the #MeToo movement following the July 4th arrest of Ahmed Bassam Zaki, a former college student accused of raping or harassing as many as 100 women and girls. His arrest came after a barrage of Instagram posts making the accusations against him. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Istanbul with Hamada Elrasam in Cairo.

Camera: Hamada Elrasam

Heather Murdock
By
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent
Hamada Elrasam
By
Hamada Elrasam
