Egyptians Demand Justice for Victims of Sexual Assault

Social media in Egypt is exploding with voices echoing the #MeToo movement following the July 4th arrest of Ahmed Bassam Zaki, a former college student accused of raping or harassing as many as 100 women and girls. His arrest came after a barrage of Instagram posts making the accusations against him. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Istanbul with Hamada Elrasam in Cairo.

Camera: Hamada Elrasam