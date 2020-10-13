2020 USA Votes

Election Day Sprint to Confirm Barrett Kicks Off on Capitol Hill

October 13, 2020 01:14 AM
360p | 13 MB
480p | 18 MB
540p | 22 MB
720p | 42 MB
1080p | 92 MB
Original | 281 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

U.S. Senate Republicans kicked off a sprint Monday to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Just three weeks before Election Day, Senate Judiciary Committee hearings began amid continuing concerns about the impact coronavirus infections will have on Barrett's final nomination vote. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Taameen Mohammed, Tressie Rhodes                                Camera: Adam Greenbaum  

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes