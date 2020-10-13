Election Day Sprint to Confirm Barrett Kicks Off on Capitol Hill

U.S. Senate Republicans kicked off a sprint Monday to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Just three weeks before Election Day, Senate Judiciary Committee hearings began amid continuing concerns about the impact coronavirus infections will have on Barrett's final nomination vote. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Taameen Mohammed, Tressie Rhodes Camera: Adam Greenbaum