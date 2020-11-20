Quick Takes

Elephant Hoisted From Well in India

November 20, 2020 03:44 PM
360p | 3 MB
480p | 4 MB
540p | 6 MB
720p | 16 MB
1080p | 26 MB
Original | 69 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Rescue staff and villagers in southern India hoisted an elephant from a well, Friday, November 20, over the course of 14 hours.

A farmer in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu heard the elephant on Thursday and alerted the local authorities.

Concerned villagers dropped banana leaves down the well for the elephant to eat as the rescue attempt began.

The elephant was hoisted out of the well and is set to be released in the nearby forest. (REUTERS) 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:22 AM
Cambodian-Canadian Actress Gains Insight On Refugee Parents' Tribulations During Film Role
Cambodian-Canadian Actress Ellen Wong Plays Child of Refugee in Film
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 80
RC 80
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 248: Transportation, Travel and Tourism During COVID-19
OVs 248 Upd
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 09:58 PM
International Press Freedom Awards Celebrate Journalists Who Braved Arrests, Attacks
International Press Freedom Awards Honor Bravery 
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:12 PM
Pompeo Visits West Bank in Departure from US Policy
Pompeo Visits West Bank in Departure from US Policy