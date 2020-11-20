Elephant Hoisted From Well in India

Rescue staff and villagers in southern India hoisted an elephant from a well, Friday, November 20, over the course of 14 hours.

A farmer in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu heard the elephant on Thursday and alerted the local authorities.

Concerned villagers dropped banana leaves down the well for the elephant to eat as the rescue attempt began.

The elephant was hoisted out of the well and is set to be released in the nearby forest. (REUTERS)