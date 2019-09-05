Elizabeth Warren's Progressive Agenda Could Cast Long Shadow on 2020 Election

September 5, 2019 03:58 AM
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has risen to second place in public opinion polls and is attracting large crowds as she campaigns for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in the 2020 election. VOA's Brian Padden reports, even if Warren does not win the nomination, her detailed economic proposals could long-resonate in the presidential contest as a progressive blueprint for change likely to excite some voters while possibly alienating others.
 

