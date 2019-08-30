Encore: A Conversation with Oanh Ngo Usadi

Controversy over refugee and immigration policies in the Trump Administration continues unabated. On this encore edition of Press Conference USA, we talk with Oanh Ngo Usadi, who fled South Vietnam and arrived in the United States as a refugee. The Vietnamese are among the most vibrant and productive immigrant communities in America. Usadi discusses her heartrending and funny memoir, “Of Monkey Bridges and Bánh Mì Sandwiches: from Saigon to Texas,” with host Carol Castiel and Minh Dao, Editor in VOA’s Vietnamese Service.