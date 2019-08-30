Encore: Opioid Epidemic in America

August 30, 2019 07:05 PM
In late August, a judge in the state of Oklahoma ordered the large US drug manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, to pay 572 million dollars for helping to fuel the state’s opioid epidemic. On this encore edition of the program, Dr. Caleb Alexander, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness, and Dr. Wilson Compton, Deputy Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health, discuss with host Carol Castiel the roots and ramifications of the opioid addiction crisis in America and what should be done to reverse it. 

