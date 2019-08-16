Encore: "Putin’s World: Russia Against the West and with the Rest"

August 16, 2019 06:30 PM
Moscow is issuing contradictory and incredulous statements to characterize an explosion from a nuclear-powered engine meant to circumvent US missile defenses. The accident killed at least seven employees of Russia’s atomic energy agency and boosted radiation levels. On this encore edition of PCUSA, Angela Stent, professor of government and foreign service at Georgetown University, talks with host Carol Castiel and Danila Galperovich, a reporter in VOA’s Russia Service, about her new book, Putin’s World: Russia Against the West and with the Rest. It examines the rise of Russia in the post-Cold War era and how Vladimir Putin has moved the country in an increasingly authoritarian and autocratic direction.

