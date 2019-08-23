Encore: Vaccination Resistance Movement
August 23, 2019 06:30 PM
On this Encore episode of the Science Edition of Press Conference USA, host Rick Pantaleo talks with medical doctor and vaccinologist, Dr. Peter Hotez, and Christina Hildebrand, founder of an organization that advocates for vaccine and pharmaceutical product choice. They spar over the validity of the so-called vaccination resistance movement and other related issues.