AFGHANISTAN UPDATE Lisa Curtis, Senior Research Fellow in the Asian Studies Center at The Heritage Foundation, and Michael Kugelman, Senior Program Associate for South and Southeast Asia at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, discuss the implications and significance of the Talibanâs temporary seizure of Kunduz, the consequences of the controversial attack on a hospital and prospects for long-term security and stability in Afghanistan as the Obama administration contemplates leaving US troops in Afghanistan beyond 2016.