August 14, 2015 07:05 PM
CAMPAIGN 2016 Igor Volsky, Managing Editor of ThinkProgress.com at the Center for American Progress and Nathan Gonzales, Editor & Publisher of The Rothenberg & Gonzales Political Report, talk with host Carol Castiel about the array of Democratic and Republican candidates seeking their partyâs nomination for the White House, especially Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, two outsiders, who at least for now, have captured the attention of many Americans.

