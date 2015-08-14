Encounter
August 14, 2015 07:05 PM
Listen
Encounter 1811526
Encounter 1811526 audio player.
CAMPAIGN 2016 Igor Volsky, Managing Editor of ThinkProgress.com at the Center for American Progress and Nathan Gonzales, Editor & Publisher of The Rothenberg & Gonzales Political Report, talk with host Carol Castiel about the array of Democratic and Republican candidates seeking their partyâs nomination for the White House, especially Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, two outsiders, who at least for now, have captured the attention of many Americans.