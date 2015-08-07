50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 1965 VOTING RIGHTS ACT. Is the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act being slowly eroded? Are attempts by states to prevent voter fraud actually thinly veiled efforts to depress minority votes? Mark Lagon, President of Freedom House, Jon Greenbaum, Chief Counsel & Senior Deputy Director at the Lawyersâ Committee for Civil Rights under Law, and Chris Simkins, VOA senior TV reporter, discuss with host Carol Castiel the significance of the 50th anniversary of the historic 1965 Voting Rights Act and the implications of the 2013 Supreme Court ruling that watered down some of the landmark legislationâs key provisions.