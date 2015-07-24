LATIN AMERICA REVIEW. Eric Farnsworth, Vice President of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society, and Harold Trinkunas, Director of the Latin America Initiative at the Brookings Institution, discuss US-Cuba relations in light of historic embassy openings in both countries, implications of the prison escape of notorious drug lord El Chapo on US-Mexican relations, and how domestic political pressures on Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff affect US â Brazilian ties.