July 17, 2015 07:05 PM
LANDMARK NUCLEAR DEAL WITH IRAN. Mark Dubowitz, Executive Director of the Foundation for Defense for Democracies, and Daryl Kimball, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association, spar over the pros and cons of the recently concluded landmark nuclear deal with Iran and the hurdles that lie ahead as Congress reviews it and US allies from Israel to Saudi Arabia air their concerns about the deal as well as the geopolitical implications of sanctions relief for Iran.