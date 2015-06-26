Encounter

June 26, 2015 07:05 PM
US DETERS RUSSIA William Pomeranz, Deputy Director of the Kennan Institute for Advanced Russian Studies at the Woodrow Wilson Center, and Jeffrey Mankoff, Deputy Director and fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studiesâ Russia and Eurasia Program, discuss with host Carol Castiel the merits and drawbacks of US forward deployment plans in Europe to deter Russiaâs aggressive moves in Ukraine and near the Baltic states.

