Encounter
June 26, 2015 07:05 PM
Listen
Encounter 1829641
Encounter 1829641 audio player.
US DETERS RUSSIA William Pomeranz, Deputy Director of the Kennan Institute for Advanced Russian Studies at the Woodrow Wilson Center, and Jeffrey Mankoff, Deputy Director and fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studiesâ Russia and Eurasia Program, discuss with host Carol Castiel the merits and drawbacks of US forward deployment plans in Europe to deter Russiaâs aggressive moves in Ukraine and near the Baltic states.