TURKISH ELECTIONS Sinan Ciddi, Visiting Assistant Professor at Georgetown University and Director of the Institute for Turkish Studies, and Soner Cagaptay, Senior Fellow and Director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, discuss the many domestic and international ramifications of the outcome of Turkish elections, which dealt a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AKP, which lost its majority in parliament.