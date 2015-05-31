ROHINGYA MIGRANTS Host Carol Castiel talks with Priscilla Clapp, retired Minister-Counselor in the US Foreign Service and Senior Advisor to the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Asia Society, and John Sifton, Asia Advocacy Director at Human Rights Watch about the many factors, including discrimination and persecution at the hands of Myanmar, that have led the Rohingya to risk their lives at sea fleeing to other countries, and what the region and international community must do to address the problem.