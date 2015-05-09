Encounter
May 9, 2015 10:05 AM
REBUILDING BALTIMORE Sam Fulwood III, Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress, and Andrew Ferguson, Associate Professor of Law at the University of The District of Columbia, discuss the local and nationwide implications for police reform as a result of the Freddie Gray case--the young black man who died in police custody in Baltimoreâas well as the multi-pronged approach needed to address the underlying causes of unemployment and poverty in Baltimore.