Encounter
May 1, 2015 11:30 PM
Listen
Encounter 1850326
Encounter 1850326 audio player.
DRONES DEBATE The use of drones by the Obama administration has come under increased scrutiny in light of the recent accidental killing of two innocent hostages in Pakistan. Lisa Curtis, Senior Research Fellow at The Heritage Foundationâs Asian Studies Center, and Robert Worth, Public Policy Scholar at the Wilson Center, discuss the scope and the future of the drone program as the United States seeks to strike a balance between national security and civil liberty concerns.