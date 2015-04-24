Encounter
April 24, 2015 11:30 PM
US POLITICS John Fortier, Director of the Democracy Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center, and Arkadi Gerney, Senior Vice President at the Center for American Progress, talk with host Carol Castiel about the flurry of bipartisan activity in the US Congress and the race for the White House in 2016 as Hillary Clinton announces her candidacy for the Democratic nomination and many Republican contenders throw their hat into the ring.