Encounter
April 17, 2015 11:30 PM
Listen
Encounter 1855046
Encounter 1855046 audio player.
AL-SHABAB & BOKO HARAM Islamist militant group al-Shabab is battling the UN-backed government in Somalia and has carried out attacks in neighboring Kenya. Who are they? J. Peter Pham, director of the Atlantic Councilâs Africa Center and Lauren Ploch Blanchard, Africa analyst at the Congressional Research Service, an arm of the Library of Congress, discuss with host Sarah Williams al- Shabab, as well as mark the first anniversary of the kidnapping by Boko Haram the Nigerian girls.