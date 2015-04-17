AL-SHABAB & BOKO HARAM Islamist militant group al-Shabab is battling the UN-backed government in Somalia and has carried out attacks in neighboring Kenya. Who are they? J. Peter Pham, director of the Atlantic Councilâs Africa Center and Lauren Ploch Blanchard, Africa analyst at the Congressional Research Service, an arm of the Library of Congress, discuss with host Sarah Williams al- Shabab, as well as mark the first anniversary of the kidnapping by Boko Haram the Nigerian girls.