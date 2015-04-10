Encounter
April 10, 2015 11:30 PM
IRAN DEAL Alex Vatanka, Scholar at the Middle East Institute, and Matthew McInnis, Resident Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, spar over the pros and cons of the recently negotiated nuclear framework deal with Iran and talk with host Carol Castiel about the political and technical challenges ahead, including demands by members of Congress and objections raised by Israel and Sunni Gulf states, and internal Iranian politics that might yet scuttle a comprehensive final deal.