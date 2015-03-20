Encounter
March 20, 2015 11:30 PM
US CONGRESS / FOREIGN POLICY In the wake of several actions that the Republican-led US Congress has taken either without informing or in defiance of the Democratic White House, P.J. Crowley, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs, now a fellow at George Washington University and Steven Groves, Senior Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation spar over the role of Congress in the formulation and execution of US foreign policy.