BOKO HARAM – ISIS Peter Pham, director of the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center and Michael O’Hanlon, Senior Fellow and Co-Director of the Center for 21st Century Security and Intelligence at the Brooking’s Institution, discuss the significance and ramifications of the Nigerian-based terrorist group Boko Haram’s recent declaration of allegiance to the so-called Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL, with host Carol Castiel.