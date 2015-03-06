Encounter
March 6, 2015 10:30 PM
PM NETANYHU / US CONGRESS Natan Sachs, Senior Fellow at the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings Institution, and James Phillips, Senior Fellow for Middle Eastern Affairs at the conservative Heritage Foundation, discuss the politics and substance of a controversial speech on Iran to the US Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just two weeks before Israeli elections and three weeks before the deadline to conclude a high stakes deal to curb Iranâs nuclear program.