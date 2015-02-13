Encounter
February 13, 2015 10:30 PM
Listen
Encounter 1871131
Encounter 1871131 audio player.
NIGERIA ELECTION DELAY J. Peter Pham, director of The Atlantic Councilâs Africa Center and Lauren Ploch Blanchard, Africa analyst at the Congressional Research Service, discuss with host Carol Castiel the many reasons--security, technical and political--behind the Nigerian governmentâs decision to postpone for six weeks the nationâs much-anticipated general elections as well as whatâs at stake in the elections for Nigeria, the African continent and the United States.