NIGERIA ELECTION DELAY J. Peter Pham, director of The Atlantic Councilâs Africa Center and Lauren Ploch Blanchard, Africa analyst at the Congressional Research Service, discuss with host Carol Castiel the many reasons--security, technical and political--behind the Nigerian governmentâs decision to postpone for six weeks the nationâs much-anticipated general elections as well as whatâs at stake in the elections for Nigeria, the African continent and the United States.