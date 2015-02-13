Encounter

February 13, 2015 10:30 PM
Embed
Listen
Encounter 1871131
Encounter 1871131 audio player.

NIGERIA ELECTION DELAY J. Peter Pham, director of The Atlantic Councilâs Africa Center and Lauren Ploch Blanchard, Africa analyst at the Congressional Research Service, discuss with host Carol Castiel the many reasons--security, technical and political--behind the Nigerian governmentâs decision to postpone for six weeks the nationâs much-anticipated general elections as well as whatâs at stake in the elections for Nigeria, the African continent and the United States.

Latest Episodes
July 26, 2019
Venezuela Update
Former workers of Petroleos de Venezuela, PDVSA, shout slogans against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during a protest outside of the Vice President's office, demanding the paid of salaries in Caracas, Venezuela, June 20, 2019.
July 19, 2019
Politics and Substance of the Immigration Crisis
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official gives direction to a person outside the building that houses ICE and the Atlanta Immigration Court, June 12, 2019.
July 12, 2019
Uighur Persecution in China
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng
July 05, 2019
Wither Yemen
FILE - A severely malnourished boy rests on a hospital bed at the Aslam Health Center, Hajjah, Yemen, Oct. 1, 2018.
June 28, 2019
U.S. Politics – Democratic Debates Analysis
CORRECTS SPELLING OF GILLIBRAND'S FIRST NAME TO KIRSTEN, INSTEAD OF KRISTEN; CORRECTS BENNET'S TITLE TO SEN., INSTEAD OF FORMER SEN. - Democratic presidential candidates from left, author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper,…