February 6, 2015 10:30 PM
ARMS TO UKRAINE? A surge in violence in Eastern Ukraine has prompted the White House to reconsider sending lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine. Host Carol Castiel talks with Ambassador Steven Pifer, former US Ambassador to Ukraine and William Pomeranz, Deputy Director, Kennan Institute for Advanced Russian Studies at the Woodrow Wilson Center about the merits and risks of providing such weapons to Ukraine.