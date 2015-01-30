YEMEN CRISIS The US-backed government in Yemen fell to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels jeopardizing US counter-terrorism efforts against AQAP. Host Carol Castiel speaks with Nadwa Al-Dawsari, a leading Yemeni expert on tribes and tribal conflicts and executive director of the Sheba Center for International Development and Charles Schmitz, a specialist on Yemen and Saudi Arabia at the Middle East Institute, about the internal and external political ramifications of Yemenâs collapse.