January 23, 2015 10:30 PM
US - CUBA With a little help from Pope Francis, US President Barack Obama upended more than 50 years of history in December 2014 by moving to restore diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba. Host Carol Castiel talks with Mike Gonzalez, Senior Fellow at the Heritage Foundation who argues against the shift and Ted Piccone, Senior Fellow in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution, who defends the Obama administrationâs efforts.