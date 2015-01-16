Encounter
January 16, 2015 10:30 PM
PARIS MASSACRES Mustafa Akyol, prominent Turkish journalist who writes for the Star and Hurriyet Daily News and author of âIslam Without Extremes: A Muslim Case for Liberty,â and Philippe Le Corre, visiting fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, discuss the murderous attacks on cartoonists at the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and on Jews at a kosher supermarket in Paris with host Carol Castiel.