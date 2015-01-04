Encounter
January 4, 2015 08:59 AM
FOREIGN POLICY 2015 Host Carol Castiel talks with Anthony Clark Arend, Professor of Government and Foreign Service and Ambassador Mark Lagon, President of Freedom House, about the major foreign policy and national security challenges facing President Barack Obama in his final term such as US-Cuba relations, Iran nuclear talks, and the fight against the so-called Islamic State, and to what extent the Republican controlled Congress will either help or hinder his agenda.