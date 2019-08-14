Ending Child Marriage - Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]

August 14, 2019 02:30 PM
Embed
Listen
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast] audio player.

In this episode of Straight Talk Africa host Shaka Ssali explores the phenomenon of child marriage in Africa and discusses various approaches for changing it. He is joined by Aisha Mu’azu, a reporter for the Hausa Service of the Voice of America and Nyuon Susan Sebit a human rights advocate and Founder of the National Alliance for Women Lawyers.

Latest Episodes
August 15, 2019
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
August 07, 2019
Revolution and Political Change - Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 31, 2019
Corruption in Africa-Straight Talk AFrica
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 24, 2019
African Continental Free Trade Area
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
July 17, 2019
Sudan Power-Sharing Agreement
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]