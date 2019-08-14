Ending Child Marriage - Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
August 14, 2019 02:30 PM
Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]
In this episode of Straight Talk Africa host Shaka Ssali explores the phenomenon of child marriage in Africa and discusses various approaches for changing it. He is joined by Aisha Mu’azu, a reporter for the Hausa Service of the Voice of America and Nyuon Susan Sebit a human rights advocate and Founder of the National Alliance for Women Lawyers.