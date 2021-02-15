Arts & Culture

Entertainment Becomes Political as Politics Becomes Entertainment

February 15, 2021 09:24 AM
The line between politics and entertainment is increasingly blurred in America, where a former reality TV star recently served as president and entertainment has become more political. The content people choose to watch and listen to reflects a politically divided country, and as VOA’s Elizabeth Lee shows, the division often cuts across families.

Elizabeth Lee
