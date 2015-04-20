Environment Threat Q&A Gardner Yackee

April 20, 2015
The World Watch Institute says hidden threats are imperiling the quest for sustainable societies around the world. In its new report âState of the World 2015â it says growing stress on the planetâs resources could cause social upheaval, environmental imbalances and disrupt economies. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee spoke with Worldwatch Instituteâs Gary Gardner, about the new publication.

