Epilepsy: Causes and Symptoms

This week on Healthy Living, a look at epilepsy, a neurological disorder that causes seizures. Dr. Steve Owens, the Vice President Of Programs and Services with The Epilepsy Foundation, joins us to discuss the causes and symptoms of the disorder. We also discuss the signs for pink eye, the best age to take your child to the dentist for the first time, and is there a new option for treatment when it comes to breast cancer? These topics and more on this episode of Healthy Living. S1, E18