Ethiopia: Verge of Civil War?

November 20, 2020 06:05 PM
Ethiopia: Verge of Civil War?
Ambassador David Shinn, former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Burkina Faso, currently professor of International Affairs at George Washington University, and Susan Stigant, Director of Africa Programs at the U.S. Institute of Peace, discuss with host Carol Castiel the major factors which led to the military, political and humanitarian crisis engulfing Ethiopia and explore its implications for Ethiopia and the region.

