Ethiopians Prepare for Elections amid Ongoing Conflict
Voters in Ethiopia are preparing to cast ballots Monday in what will be Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s first electoral test since he took office in 2018. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Addis Ababa that the run-up has seen both unprecedented free expression and reports of campaign suppression, with one region at war and not voting at all.
