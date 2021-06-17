Africa

Ethiopians Prepare for Elections amid Ongoing Conflict

June 17, 2021 04:38 PM
Voters in Ethiopia are preparing to cast ballots Monday in what will be Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s first electoral test since he took office in 2018. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Addis Ababa that the run-up has seen both unprecedented free expression and reports of campaign suppression, with one region at war and not voting at all.

Camera: Yan Boechat 

Produced by: Barry Unger

Heather Murdock
By
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent
