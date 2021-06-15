USA

Exclusive: CENTCOM Head Says US Focused on Strikes in Afghanistan That Prevent Attacks on US, Allies

June 15, 2021 01:06 AM
New details have emerged about the expected U.S. role in Afghanistan after America’s military exit after nearly 20 years of war. Our VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb is the only reporter traveling with the commander of U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations across Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Carla Babb profile image
By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent
