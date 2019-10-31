Arts & Culture

Exhibit Dedicated To J.D. Salinger Opens In NYC

October 31, 2019 02:44 PM
The New York Public Library just opened an exhibition dedicated to J.D. Salinger, the author of the classic coming-of-age novel Catcher in the Rye. For the first time, the reclusive writer's fans will be able to see his rare letters, manuscripts, photos and other personal items. The glimpse into the writer's creative process is attracting thousands. Anna Nelson visited the exhibit, and Anna Rice has her story.

Anna Nelson
