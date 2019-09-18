Expert: LA’s 'Tent Cities' Becoming Shantytowns

Homelessness has risen 12% in Los Angeles since last year, despite more spending than ever on housing assistance, and experts say high rents are pushing even more people out of the housing market. President Donald Trump, traveling to California for political fundraisers on Tuesday, said the state's major cities are destroying themselves by an inadequate response to homelessness. Mike O’Sullivan reports, it is a problem faced by many cities around the world that can result in permanent pockets of urban poverty.