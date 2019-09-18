USA

Expert: LA’s 'Tent Cities' Becoming Shantytowns

September 18, 2019 06:00 AM
Expert: LA’s 'Tent Cities' Becoming Shantytowns video player.
Embed
Link

Homelessness  has risen 12% in Los Angeles since last year, despite more spending than ever on housing assistance, and experts say high rents are pushing even more people out of the housing market.  President Donald Trump, traveling to California for political fundraisers on Tuesday, said the state's major cities are destroying themselves by an inadequate response to homelessness. Mike O’Sullivan reports, it is a problem faced by many cities around the world that can result in permanent pockets of urban poverty.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:28
UN Rapporteur Visits Zimbabwe To Assess Rights Situation
UN Rapporteur Visits Zimbabwe To Assess Rights Situation
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:25
Fighting in Myanmar Leaves Young Women Vulnerable to Trafficking, Forced Marriage
Fighting in Myanmar Leaves Young Women Vulnerable to Trafficking, Forced Marriage
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:23
Asylum Seekers Get Their Day in Virtual Court
Asylum Seekers Get Their Day in Virtual Court
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:16
Patients Explore the Heart from Within Through Virtual Reality
Patients Explore the Heart from Within Through Virtual Reality
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:15
Young People Demand Urgent Action on Climate Change
Young People Demand Urgent Action on Climate Change