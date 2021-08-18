Experts Consider US Legacy After 20 Years in Afghanistan
August 18, 2021 10:04 PM
The U.S.-led war in Afghanistan began after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, with U.S. forces helping Afghan allies to drive out the Taliban, who gave al-Qaida safe harbor. Twenty years later, the war has ended with the Taliban back in power in Kabul. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the legacy of America’s longest war.