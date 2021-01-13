Experts Say Iran-al-Qaida Nexus Real but Not New
January 13, 2021 09:45 PM
Outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Iran is the new home base for the al-Qaida terrorist group. Analysts paint a more complicated picture but agree Iran has long harbored senior al-Qaida members, noting that Iran will continue to pose a challenge for the incoming Biden administration. With VOA's Persian Service contributing, VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.