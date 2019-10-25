Experts See Russia as New Middle East Power Broker as US Forces Leave Syria

As U.S. forces withdraw, Russian military police are arriving in northern Syria to drive out Kurdish fighters under the terms of an agreement forged by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Most foreign policy experts say Russia and Turkey are the clear winners of the agreement, and some fear the U.S. retreat leaves Russia as the new power broker in the Middle East. VOA's diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.